Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces 97 months in prison after pleading guilty to role in shootings

Rapper Pooh Shiesty is facing more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge stemming from three shootings during the past two years in Tennessee and Miami-Dade County.

Lontrell Williams Jr., 21, a.k.a Pooh Shiesty, admitted to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking as part of the plea, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Florida said in a release.

Lontrell Williams, also known as rapper Pooh Shiesty, was charged with aggravated battery in Miami-Dade.

United States District Judge Michael K. Moore will sentence Williams at a future hearing. According to the signed plea agreement, the government cannot ask for more than 97 months in prison. He could also be facing up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000

The feds say Williams’ charges pertain to three different events, from July 2020 to May 2021.

In July 2020, Williams was with a person who fired a gun inside a car at a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee.

Later, in October 2020, Williams, Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa arranged to buy marijuana and high-end sneakers from two men at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands. During the deal, Williams and Brown shot the two men, one in the hip and the other in the rear end.

Brandon Cooper was one of the two men shot and was later arrested in a fraud bust. He was one of eight suspects arrested for allegedly forging checks, then withdrawing money from the accounts of unsuspecting businesses and people. The second man wounded in the attack, Jeffrey Sarna, was also arrested and accused of taking part in a scheme to steal money from elderly people.

In December 2020, Williams was arrested in connection to that shooting, pleaded not guilty and bonded out in March. A few months later, he was again in trouble with the law on Memorial Day weekend. An arrest warrant read that Williams shot a security guard in the leg at the King of Diamonds strip club in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Williams has been in federal custody since the U.S. Attorney’s Office indicted him in the Bay Harbor Islands case last summer. Defense attorneys Bradford Cohen and Saam Zangeneh declined to comment.

While in prison, Williams released a new record titled “Federal Contraband.”

Miami Herald staff writers Omar Rodriguez Ortiz and David Ovalle contributed to this report.