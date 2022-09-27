Rapper Q Money convicted of killing friend ‘execution style’ in DeKalb County home

A 26-year-old Cleveland rapper accused of shooting and killing his friend in his sleep has been convicted, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

A jury found Qamar Williams, also known as Q Money, 26, of Ohio guilty of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In April 2019, officers responded to a call about a person being shot in a home on Lehigh Way in Decatur.

Once officers arrived, they found Calvin “Scotty” Chappell, 24, dead from multiple gunshot wounds to his body, including his head.

The release states that the victim, Williams and a few friends went out to the club the night before.

The group of friends got to the house around 5 a.m. Chappell went to bed and Williams went out to eat.

Officials said Williams came back home just after 6 a.m. He then sneaked up on the victim as he slept on the air mattress in the living room. Williams shot the victim over a dozen times before running away from the home.

The shooting was captured by a home surveillance video. During the investigation, officials learned that Williams knew of the video recording and tried to shoot and disable the camera before he shot and killed Chappell.

Later that day, he called one of his friends, asking him to delete the video.

Sentencing is currently pending.

The motive for the killing remains unknown.

