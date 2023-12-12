Rapper Rich the Kid cuffed after walking into active bomb investigation, police say

Rapper Rich the Kid came to Miami Beach to put on a show at Art Basel over the weekend. Then he followed up that concert by making a detour at Miami-Dade County jail after willfully walking into a search for a possible bomb, police said.

Dimitri Roger, known as Rich the Kid, was charged with resisting an officer without violence and trespassing after being warned, according to an arrest report.

On Sunday night, the 31-year-old New York rapper performed a show at the Electric Lady in Wynwood as part of Art Basel.

After the show, around 1:20 a.m., the 31-year-old New York rapper was stopped by yellow police tape and a host of officers while trying to get to his Miami Beach hotel due to an active investigation regarding a potential bomb threat, the report read.

Officers evacuated a hotel in the area of 17th Street and Collins Avenue and were sweeping it with K-9s. At the police tape, Roger told an officer he needed to get to his hotel.

They said no and that they would arrest him if he tried. Roger replied, “I’ll bond out in twenty minutes,” and walked away, the report read.

Trying a different side of the police perimeter, a group of officers saw Roger cross under the police tape. They told him he couldn’t do that, but he kept walking.

Still attempting to get into the hotel despite a bomb sweep being underway, security staff tried their hand at stopping him.

Roger replied, “Stop me,” and promptly jumped a fence onto the property.

Officers eventually arrested Roger, who successfully made it into the hotel and lingered around, the report read. The bomb threat wasn’t credible, but an investigation is still ongoing into who made the false 911 call, police said.

It may not have taken 20 minutes, but Roger did bond out of jail by Tuesday. He also took to Instagram’s Threads, posting, “How I get booked for a show, and when I go to get paid, I get booked by the police, lol. Can’t make this up.”