Rapper Rick Ross buys former Miami Heat star’s South Florida home with $3.5M in cash

Well, that didn’t take long.

Former Miami Heat player Amar’e Stoudemire sold his Broward County house after just 22 days on the market. And it will stay in celebrity hands.

Rapper Rick Ross bought the Southwest Ranches house for $3.5 million in an all-cash transaction, according to Stoudemire’s listing agent Kim Knausz, a Realtor with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. The deal closed in four days after Ross toured the house with his mom and sister Tawanda Roberts, a real estate agent with Florida Realty of Miami.

Knausz said it is the fastest closing since Landmark Ranch Estates first opened in 2004. Roberts represented her brother in the transaction.

The 7,361-square-foot house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two home offices, a cinema room, gym and pool. It sits on 2.3 acres.

Knausz said Stoudemire decided to sell since he left for New York to work as an assistant coach for the Brooklyn Nets last year. Stoudemire played for the Miami Heat from 2015 through 2016.

“When he walked in, I could tell he really liked it,” Knausz said. “He liked the high ceilings and the secluded community. When we were at the pool deck, he told me right there that he wanted the house.”

Stoudemire’s home had eight showings, Knausz said, including for two NFL players from New York and Washington.

“Our single-family home market is still very strong,” Knausz said. “One thing that has been important through the pandemic is outdoor living space. You can’t find that size of a lot if you’re east.”

The total number of houses sold continues to increase in Broward County. Broward had an 18.2% year-over-year bump in sales in January 2021, leaving two months of supply of single-family homes on the market.

The gated community in Southwest Ranches has 44 houses, each sitting on about two acres. Several celebrities have called Southwest Ranches home, including baseball player Asdrúbal Cabrera and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Ross is no stranger to Broward County. The rapper owned a house in Fort Lauderdale until he sold it in 2016 for $6.05 million. He currently owns a house in Atlanta, which was featured in ‘Coming 2 America.’

Miami Herald staff writer Madeleine Marr contributed to this report.