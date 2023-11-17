Rapper Rick Ross is hiring a personal flight attendant. What he's looking for.

If you've ever dreamed of working alongside a celebrity or traveling the world, then American rapper Rick Ross might have the job for you.

Ross is looking for his own personal flight attendant, according to a video posted on the rapper’s Instagram on Tuesday.

“I need me a professional and an amazing cabin attendant," Ross said in the post. "I am looking for you. I can’t wait to find you."

The attendant will travel the world with the musician aboard Ross’s private jet, the Maybach Air G550.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/17990512214201789/

More: Late to the airport during the holidays? Lyft will pay you for that 'even if you take a taxi'

What is Rick Ross looking for in a flight attendant?

Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sep. 24, 2023.

There are a couple traits Ross is looking for in a personal cabin attendant, including “experience and a positive vibe.”

Here are some of the duties Ross outlines in the video:

Be able to prepare and serve cuisine

Have the ability to perform CPR due to a previous seizure experience

Handle a cabin with multiple guests

“Of course, let's travel the world," Ross says in the video. "Let's be about our business. Let's be professional."

Ross says the salary will be anywhere between $85,000 and $115,000.

Only candidates with serious vibes are encouraged apply via email to: Tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.

Travis Kelce flies to Argentina: Football player follows Taylor Swift on tour. See their full relationship timeline

What does a flight attendant do? (Hint, it's more than serving drinks.)

A flight attendant has a number of duties including keeping passengers safe, ensuring that everyone follows security regulations and that the flight deck is secure, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Airlines are required by law to have flight attendants aboard an aircraft for the safety and security of passengers.

Here’s a list of their duties:

Participate in pre-flight briefings with pilots to discuss cabin conditions and flight details

Conduct pre-flight inspections of emergency equipment

Demonstrate the location and use of safety equipment and emergency equipment

Ensure that passengers have their seatbelts fastened when required and that all other safety requirements are observed

Serve beverages, meals and snacks

Take care of passengers, particularly those with special needs

Reassure passengers during the flight, such as when the aircraft hits turbulence

Administer and coordinate emergency medical care if needed

Direct passengers, including for evacuating the aircraft in an emergency

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rick Ross wants to hire a personal flight attendant for private jet