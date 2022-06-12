Rapper Roddy Ricch arrested for gun possession in NYC just before he was set to perform at Governor’s Ball

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in Queens for gun possession just hours before he was set to take the stage at Governor’s Ball, police said Sunday

Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, 23, and two other men, were in a car in Flushing Meadows Corona Park about 6:30 p.m. Saturday when police stopped them and found a loaded firearm, NYPD officials said.

An NYPD spokesman couldn’t immediately provide info Sunday on what led to the stop.

Moore, of L.A., Carlos Collins, 57, of N.J., and Michael Figueroa, 46, Brooklyn, were all charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The “25 million” rapper’s set at the Governor’s Ball was cancelled after his arrest.