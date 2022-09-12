Rapper says he was shot, robbed in North Hollywood for flaunting money and jewelry on social media

Wakko the Kidd at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in August 2021. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

An aspiring rapper who was shot multiple times in a violent follow-home robbery in North Hollywood said he believes the shooting was prompted by his showing money and jewelry on his social media accounts.

Known as "Wakko the Kidd," the rapper and his sound engineer were getting to his home late on Sept. 1 after a recording session when, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, they were attacked by at least one armed suspect in the 11100 block of Califa Street.

No arrests have been made in the attack, and LAPD officials declined to say what was taken during the robbery, but the local artist told KCBS-TV Channel 2 that he believes it may have been his videos and pictures showing cash, cars and jewels that made him a target.

Wakko the Kidd is often seen in music videos on YouTube holding thick stacks of cash in his hands, standing next to expensive cars or boasting about money in lyrics like claiming his "paycheck like Dubai" — standard boasting seen in most industry videos. In one video posted on his TikTok account, someone is seen dropping $100 bills out the backseat of a car window and into a crowded sidewalk.

Just weeks before the robbery, the rapper posted a video on his YouTube account claiming he spent $80,000 on a jeweled chain from Dumoni Jewelers, a company that specializes on custom jewelry, including grills — or jewelry worn on teeth.

"And you know he did the grills, and you know he did the watch," Wakko the Kidd says into the camera while showing off the gem-encrusted jewelry.

The rapper and a representative did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wakko the Kidd told KCBS he was shot six times.

"One bullet went in my back, completely through me and out of my stomach," he said. "One bullet went through my stomach and came out of my back."

The LAPD said the rapper's friend was also shot multiple times, and both men were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found multiple casings on the floor when they responded, and bullets had pierced through Wakko the Kidd's vehicle and home, police said.

"It's upsetting and frustrating that we live in a world where you can't have nice things without looking over your shoulder," he told KCBS.

Law enforcement officials have said they have been seeing an increase in the number of "follow-home" robberies, especially incidents targeting celebrities and upscale restaurants in the past year. In November, the LAPD announced a new task force set up to tackle the troubling trend.

According to LAPD crime statistics, robberies have increased about 18% so far this year when compared with the same time period in 2021.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.