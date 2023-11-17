Rapper Sean Combs accused of sex trafficking, rape

STORY: Rapper and hip-hop superstar P. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has been accused of physical and sexual abuse, as well as sexual slavery and rape.

The 54-year-old's ex-girlfriend, the R&B vocalist Cassandra Ventura, sued him in federal court on Thursday.

According to the lawsuit, Ventura alleged that Combs forced her to have sex with male prostitutes he hired while he watched and filmed the encounters.

She also accused Combs of regularly beating her over the course of a 10-year professional and romantic relationship.

The lawsuit alleged that he controlled Ventura through intimidation and by plying her with drugs and alcohol.

Ventura was signed by Combs’ recording label Bad Boys Records in late 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37. They began dating a few years later.

The lawsuit also alleged that when Ventura wanted to end their relationship in 2018, Combs raped her.

Combs’ lawyer issued a statement, saying his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations.”

His lawyer also accused Ventura of resorting to suing Combs after she failed to blackmail him into paying her $30 million by threatening to write a damaging book about their relationship.

Combs is the latest high-profile figure in the recording industry to be accused of sexual misconduct, following singer-songwriter Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, record producer L.A. Reid and music executive Neil Portnow.