Rapper shot up to 64 times as he walked out of Chicago jail

Mayank Aggarwal
·2 min read
Londre Sylvester was shot multiple times as he walked towards a vehicle outside the Cook County jail in Chicago (Screengrab/NBC News)
Londre Sylvester was shot multiple times as he walked towards a vehicle outside the Cook County jail in Chicago (Screengrab/NBC News)

A 31-year-old US man was reportedly ambushed and shot at least 64 times moments after being released from prison, resulting in his death on Saturday.

Londre Sylvester was fitted with equipment for electronic monitoring after being released from the Cook County jail in Chicago and was walking towards a vehicle, when several shooters “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times,” according to police.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. As many as 64 bullet wounds were found on his head and other body parts.

Sylvester was a local rapper who went by the stage name KTS Dre, reported the Associated Press.

A 60-year-old woman, who was with Sylvester, was shot in one of her knees, according to police. She was hospitalised and was recovering from her injuries, while a second woman in her 30s suffered a graze wound to her mouth.

Police is looking at surveillance cameras in the area for evidence, reported the Chicago Tribune. “It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” said the police.

On Friday, Sylvester had posted a bail amount of $5,000 (£3,600). Last month, the prosecutors slapped him with a petition for violation of his bail bond for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case.

Sylvester’s killing comes even as Chicago sees a rise in shooting incidents this year, amid a broader nationwide concern about increasing violence.

In March 2017, in a similar instance, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed within minutes of leaving jail. Subsequently, two weeks after this case, a 21-year-old man suffered six gunshot wounds while walking towards the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago.

In August 2017, another man, 28-year-old Kenneth Williams, was shot dead a few blocks away from the courthouse. According to police, he got into an argument with someone after leaving the courthouse.

Additional reporting by agencies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Capitol Rioter Who Joined White Supremacist Gang While in Prison for Attempted Murder Sentenced to Time Served

    Have you ever sat around wondering, “What does a white man in America have to do to stay locked up?” Well, if you have, you can, unfortunately, cross “be convicted of attempted murder, join a white supremacist prison gang and then later take part in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government” off of your list of potential offenses that will put a white man under the jail.

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • A Capitol riot defendant who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi said she didn't need an attorney because she was divinely immune from the court's laws

    In court filings, Pauline Bauer has insisted on representing herself and claimed to have special legal privileges as a "self-governed individual."

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Op-Ed: Homicide is on the rise again, but now we know how to stop it

    Homicide is rising in U.S. cities, but now we know how to stop it