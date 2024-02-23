Rapper Skilla Baby teams with Brady group for Detroit gun buyback event

One of Detroit’s fastest-rising rappers has joined forces with one of the country’s most powerful anti-gun-violence groups to hold a firearms buyback event on the riverfront.

Skilla Baby, a Detroit native and Geffen Records artist, has linked up with the Washington, D.C., Brady center and city officials for the buyback, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Icon event space at 200 Walker St. in Detroit.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby

“No Questions Asked!” reads a flyer for the event.

Skilla Baby said he recognizes the Second Amendment right to own firearms — but he’s also a big advocate of safety protocols, proper storage and secure communities.

“I know with my influence, I can urge people to clean their records, get jobs and get guns off the street,” he said. “In the future, I want to do gun safety classes, fun stuff like that.”

Organizers are offering $100 for handguns and nonautomatic firearms, and $200 for semiautomatic and automatic rifles. Organizers note that participants must transport firearms in their vehicles’ trunks.

The event will also include what’s billed as a felon-friendly job fair, along with record expungement applications. (A prescreening form is available at bit.ly/expungement2024)

Hannah Jones, national director of organizing for the group formally known as Brady: United Against Gun Violence, applauded Skilla’s reach.

“We know the power of joining forces with a city, with influencers, with these icons,” she said. “That's how we got together. But it started with his vision, and he knew, and his folks knew, that we focused on safe storage."

Saturday’s buyback is also being spearheaded by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield and 36th District Court Judge Tenisha Yancey.

Jones cites statistics from recent Brady research indicating that Black people account for about 60% of firearm homicides in the U.S. despite making up 14% of the population. Additionally, she said, there has been a 97.7% increase in firearm suicides by Black young people during the past five years.

“The truth is, we are at risk of losing an entire generation of our kids to guns,” said Jones. “We cannot afford to go down this path.”

Having grown up in Detroit, Skilla says he’s passionate about the topic because he has known many people who have been victims of gun violence.

“I’m just tired of it. We all lose people to it,” he said. “It’s unfair that a lot of young people don’t get a fair chance in life.”

Saturday’s event is also part of a broader effort by the 25-year-old rapper to engage with the local community: Last year, even as his music career was blossoming and his national profile was rising quickly, Skilla was making weekly trips to Detroit schools to meet with students, along with toy drives, shoe giveaways and other initiatives.

“I know there’s a chance (it will help) kids stay in school because you might get to see a Skilla Baby,” he said. “I didn’t have that growing up. Rappers and entertainers and influencers weren’t coming to my schools. Maybe I would have gone more if I felt like I had a chance to meet Lil Wayne or local artists. So I try to do whatever I can.”

His teaming with Brady has the same motivation, Skilla said.

“The gun buyback was just another way for me to give back to my community and show people that we’re not just trying to take; we're trying to give,” he said.

The rapper doesn’t plan to attend the Saturday buyback, saying his presence would potentially take attention off his ultimate goal, which is “to actually keep guns off streets and keep people safe.”

“I don't want this to be a Skilla Baby meet-and-greet. I'm big in my community, so everybody gets distracted when I show up,” he said. “I'll be there in spirit. I supported it, I funded it, I reached out to everybody, I put the event together.”

For the Brady organization — a powerful advocacy group founded in 1974 as the National Council to Control Handguns — leveraging figures such as Skilla Baby is part of a national blueprint across U.S. communities.

“Events like this that are city-driven, led by those local heroes and folks who want to give back and use their influence like Skilla, is part of what we call changing the culture, beyond laws, beyond the industry,” Jones said.

Jones will be in Detroit for Saturday’s buyback.

“Enough is enough. We're tired. Skilla is tired,” she said. “It ripples through all our communities and impacts everybody, but it disproportionately impacts Black communities. This is a racial justice issue.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rapper Skilla Baby teams with Brady group for Detroit gun buyback day