Rapper Splash Zanotti sentenced in Miramar home invasion

Rapper Kejuan Brandon “Splash Zanotti” Campbell was sentenced this week to more than 40 years in prison for his role in a Miramar home invasion committed three years ago.

Campbell was one of three men sentenced Thursday by Senior United States District Judge James I. Cohn after a jury found all three guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of bank robbery, and three counts of carrying firearms during a crime of violence.

The three men were convicted in February.

One of the armed men, who forced their way into a Miramar couple’s home, cooked himself chicken, drank his victims’ liquor and washed the dishes in the midst of the home invasion robbery and kidnapping.

The other two men were Antonio Charles “Yung Fokiss” James Jr. and Dionte “Trap Savage” Alexander-Wilcox.

Federal prosecutors said the three men were trying to recover $20,000 stolen from them, allegedly by the nephew of the victims, a couple in their 60s.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the defendants ransacked the couples’ home and tried using CashApp to steal $20,000. The transactions were declined. “Campbell then forced the wife to travel with him to multiple stores to try to cash $20,000 in checks,” prosecutors said in a news release. “The other two defendants kept the husband at home, holding him at gunpoint.”

James was sentenced in June to 41 years in prison, while Alexander-Wilcox was sentenced to life behind bars.

Campbell’s sentence was 42 years in prison. Campbell was a friend of Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper professionally known as XXX Tentacion, who was killed in 2018 in an ambush robbery. The three men convicted of killing Onfroy earlier this year were sentenced to life in prison in April.

