Rapper sues Davie bowling alley after being shot

A South Florida rapper who was shot in the parking lot of a bowling alley in Davie is seeking unspecified damages, claiming in a civil suit that the business did not provided adequate security that could have thwarted the shooting.

Pretty Ricky rapper Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith was shot just before midnight on April 18 outside of SpareZ. The suit claims Smith was an invited guest of SpareZ and the company failed to patrol, police and guard the premises.

The suit does not go into detail about the shooting though it says Smith suffered “permanent and personal injury including significant scarring and loss of his ability to walk.”

According to Davie Police, Smith had arrived at the bowling alley about 20 minutes before the shooting. He said he was there to meet family and decided to step outside with a cousin so they could hear one another better. They told police they were standing near a white BMW in the bowling alley’s parking lot when two men with hoodies pulled tightly around their heads and facial coverings approached Smith.

“Don’t say nothing. Take it off,” one of the men said of Smith’s gold chain and Jesus charm. The man attempted to yank the chain from Smith’s neck when the gun went off striking Smith in the left shoulder. Both men attempted to take the chain and charm but were not successful, police say. Supplemental police incident reports say the bullet broke a few of Smith’s ribs, punctured his lung and became lodged in Smith’s back.

A few days later, from the ICU at Regional Memorial Hospital, Smith took to social media saying he had been in a coma but felt he was getting quality care. He also said he had to teach himself to breath and walk again.

Smith’s attorney John McLuskey did not return phones calls for additional information on Smith’s condition eight months later.

Smith is an alum of the VH1 reality show “Love & Hip-Hop Miami.” Last year the rapper was arrested on allegations he and co-conspirators participated in a COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program relief scam. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Smith was arrested on wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges amounting to $24 million.

A $96,000 Ferrari that authorities say Smith bought with the fraudulent loans was seized by the government.

