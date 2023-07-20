Rapper Superstar Pride charged with first-degree murder in Mississippi shooting

Inga Parkel
·1 min read
Cadarrius Pride (Cadarrius Pride on Instagram)
Cadarrius Pride (Cadarrius Pride on Instagram)

Rapper Cadarrius Pride, known by his stage name Superstar Pride, has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a man in Mississippi.

On Wednesday (19 July), the Panola County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a call at approximately 12:30pm, where they found a 40-year-old man, identified as Marcus Wheatley, fatally shot.

During the investigation, deputies said information led them to believe Pride, 21, was a suspect, according to local news outlets. He later surrendered to authorities and was taken to the Panola County Detention Center.

Pride has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cadarrius Pride (@superstarpride)

This story is being updated.