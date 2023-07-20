Rapper Superstar Pride charged with first-degree murder in Mississippi shooting

Cadarrius Pride (Cadarrius Pride on Instagram)

Rapper Cadarrius Pride, known by his stage name Superstar Pride, has been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of a man in Mississippi.

On Wednesday (19 July), the Panola County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a call at approximately 12:30pm, where they found a 40-year-old man, identified as Marcus Wheatley, fatally shot.

During the investigation, deputies said information led them to believe Pride, 21, was a suspect, according to local news outlets. He later surrendered to authorities and was taken to the Panola County Detention Center.

Pride has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bond.

This story is being updated.