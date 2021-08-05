Rapper T.I. chalks up Amsterdam arrest to language barrier issue, calls it a 'slight miscommunication'

T.I. – real name Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr. – is chalking up his Tuesday arrest in Amsterdam to nothing more than a misunderstanding between two folks who simply speak different languages.

The rapper, who claimed in an Instagram post that he had been "locked up" for using his cell phone while biking, returned to the U.S. on Wednesday. He offered up a quick clarification to the incident he believes was blown way out of proportion.

"Just a slight kerfuffle, no big deal," he told TMZ upon arrival at LAX. "Slight miscommunication – I didn’t understand his dialect because he was speaking Dutch mixed with English and I didn’t recognize he was the police."

"It was really nothing," added Harris, whose wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris was also present. "I don’t have any details to recall, I just know that all’s well that ends well."

RAPPER T.I. LAUGHS OFF ARREST IN AMSTERDAM FOR BIKE INCIDENT INVOLVING COP: 'LIVING LIFE TO THE FULLEST'

He maintained that as far as his trip to Amsterdam, "everything was phenomenal."

In his public address on Instagram, T.I. said the officer was "extremely upset" but he admitted he was having a pleasant experience, adding that he was "not upset" at the mishap in Amsterdam.

RAPPER T.I., WIFE TINY UNDER INVESTIGATION IN LOS ANGELES FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT, DRUGGING

During his video, which appeared to be filmed from a police station, T.I. said he was merely waiting on someone to help him retrieve his passport and a credit card to post bond.

"They arrested me and they didn't even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged," he said in the video.

"Man, let me see if I can make my bond right quick because they don't take cash," T.I. added as he removed a stack of bills from his jacket. "I've got cash in my pocket but they don't seem to take this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

T.I. and Tiny, who have been the subjects of numerous sexual assault allegations, were vacationing in Amsterdam this week to celebrate their wedding anniversary.