Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new music video featuring injuries from brutal beatdown

Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting back to business.

On Friday, the Brooklyn-born rapper — recently caught on camera getting a brutal beatdown — released a new music video featuring visuals of the injuries sustained at a Florida gym.

“Bori,” featuring Latin Grammy Award-winning crooner Lenier, shows the rainbow-haired hip hop artist in various Cuban community settings, giving away American money to locals, frolicking in the water, working in the fields and kissing a woman.

Clips of Tekashi, 26, receiving medical treatment are also dispersed throughout the music video for the song, which is performed in Spanish. However, the track itself doesn’t address the gym attack, which occurred earlier this month in the sauna area of an LA Fitness.

Three men were arrested Thursday night in connection with the violent attack.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspects — Rafael Medina, Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25 — were taken into custody and being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on preliminary charges of robbery and battery.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked by a group of men on March 21. In video of the altercation, the “Gooba” rapper can be seen lying on the ground in the fetal position as he tries to dodge blows to his face and body.

The rapper’s attorney Lance Lazzaro told CNN the violence only ended after staffers at the gym “heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled.”

Following the attack, Tekashi was hospitalized and suffered injuries to his ribs, eyes, jaw and back.