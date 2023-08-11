Rapper Tory Lanez: ‘I have always maintained my innocence and always will’

Days after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, rapper Tory Lanez took to Instagram to say he maintains his innocence.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will,” Lanez said on Instagram.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2020 shooting, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told CNN.

“I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious,” Lanez added.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” Lanez said.

Lanez had pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors.

The jury convicted him on all three counts.

Stallion accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot after she exited a vehicle they had been riding in following an argument.

CNN’s Taylor Romine and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

