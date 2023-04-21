Rapper Tory Lanez posts open letter to L.A. DA, claims evidence was suppressed in shooting case

Rapper Tory Lanez posted an open letter to his Instagram page Friday, claiming his innocence related to his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020, and accusing deputy district attorneys of suppressing evidence.

Lanez addressed the letter to L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon, calling for a fair shake as his lawyers prepare to argue a motion for a new trial on May 8.

“Until my court date, I’ll be posting the OUTRAGEOUS & DISGUSTING INJUSTICES used against me by the PROSECUTION to get the conviction they so DESPERATELY wanted, DESPITE the evidence they knew existed,” Lanez captioned the post.

In the letter, Lanez specifically points to two deputy district attorneys, saying they hid evidence that could have exonerated him.

“Today I take a stance as an innocent Black man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I did not commit,” Lanez wrote to Gascon. “I’ve watched two district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta and Alex Bott unlawfully misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence.”

“I was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial,” the Canadian rapper continued. “Not only do I owe it to myself to fight for my freedom, but I owe it to my 6-year-old child, my family, fans, and most importantly the hundreds of thousands of Black and Hispanic minorities that cannot adequately fight for themselves.”

Lanez went on to say that he will continue to reveal the prosecution’s “practices [and] behind door deals,” adding that he’s been left with “no choice but to expose ... the unjust system used to illegally convict” him.

Nearly three years ago, Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused Lanez of shooting her in both feet after a Hollywood Hills party and lying about it. She later claimed he offered her $1 million to keep quiet about the incident.

Earlier this week, she spoke out about the experience in an op-ed for Elle Magazine.

“Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Lanez continues to argue that he has been wrongfully convicted, ending his open letter by calling on Gascon to “do what is fair and right by the laws of California, and most importantly in the eyes of God.”