Rapper violated restraining order against Megan Thee Stallion in Miami, judge says

He should have kept his distance.

A California judge has ruled that Tory Lanez did indeed violate Megan Thee Stallion’s restraining order during a performance the same night at Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium last month, TMZ first reported.

Lanez’s attorney Shawn Holley had argued that the Canadian hip hopper, who did a cameo with DaBaby, did not know Megan was also set to be at the Miami Gardens event, though she was clearly on the bill.

Last July, Lanez was arrested him on a felony count of possession of an unregistered weapon after allegedly shooting the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper in the foot. She shared with her fans what happened on social media after the incident, saying she suffered gunshot wounds “with the intention to physically harm me.”

In October, Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a car, and Megan was granted a restraining order.

DaBaby just brought out Tory Lanez during his Rolling Loud set. Megan Thee Stallion performed before him



pic.twitter.com/MFx2MNeisR — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 26, 2021

But just a little under a year later, they were within 100 feet of each other, violating the order: The Rolling Loud stage.

Directly following Megan’s set, DaBaby stunned festivalgoers with his surprise guest (who was clearly not on the bill) who came out in a giant mascot costume.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” he yelled, unveiling Lanez as the mystery man to gasps.

Due to Monday’s hearing, Lanez’s bail was increased from $190,000 to $250,000, which is paid up; if the 29 year old violates the order again, then it’s jail time. The most recent order also prevents Lanez from attending any events where Megan will be performing or present.

Megan Thee Stallion did not comment on this most recent ruling, but must be relieved. In an October op-ed for the New York Times the Texan, 26, wrote about the trauma of the incident.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”