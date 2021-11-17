Rapper Yella Beezy accused of raping a woman on their first date

The rapper’s attorneys told TMZ the allegations are “simply meritless.”

Texas rapper Yella Beezy has been accused of raping a woman while the two allegedly were on their first date, according to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ.

The 30-year-old MC from Dallas, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, has denied the allegations reported Tuesday afternoon by the entertainment news site. His attorneys told TMZ that “… the sexual assault charge is in no way related to or connected to Yella Beezy’s longtime girlfriend and the endangerment of a child is simply meritless, and is defamatory in nature.”

Representatives for the artist did not respond to calls from theGrio by press time.

Rapper Yella Breezy has been accused of rape which he denies (Credit: Collin County Jail)

The Collin County District Attorney’s office also did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the charges it reportedly issued against Conway. TMZ reports it obtained copies of an arrest warrant and a probable cause affidavit confirming the Nov. 5 charges, which include sexual assault, felony child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying a weapon.

The legal documents obtained shed more light on the events leading up to Conway’s Nov. 5 arrest. They indicate his accuser told investigators he contacted her on Instagram towards the end of April and asked if she was “looking for a new friend”.

The “That’s On Me” rapper eventually invited the woman to grab some food at a Dallas restaurant and go bowling, according to the report. After they ate, the woman told police Conway brought her back to his apartment while they waited on a 10 p.m. bowling reservation.

The two of them played cards and conversed for while, she said. Then Conway allegedly took off his shirt and asked for a massage, which she provided. Once she finished and sat next to him, she said Conway started to force kisses on her and pulled up her dress.

The woman said she repeatedly told Conway “no,” but he allegedly ignored her refusal and began penetrating her with his penis. She said she eventually broke free and fled the scene. The accuser said Conway later tried to make her think she’d initiated the alleged assault by kissing him. TMZ reports authorities were alerted the next day when the accuser visited the hospital.

Story continues

Rapper Yella Beezy onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for BET)

Yella Beezy has had multiple high-profile brushes with the law this year. In August, police said they caught him with more than 400 grams of an unnamed drug along with four handguns and a rifle, according to TMZ. After the incident, authorities reportedly charged the rapper with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a weapon.

In February, police in Dallas booked Yella on additional weapons charges after pulling him over for allegedly running multiple stop signs, TMZ reported. He was shot three times while driving his SUV in Lewisville, Texas, in 2018, before recovering from his injuries at a local hospital a short time later.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Rapper Yella Beezy accused of raping a woman on their first date appeared first on TheGrio.