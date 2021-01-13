Rapper YFN Lucci wanted in connection with fatal Atlanta shooting

The 29-year-old artist is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm

Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by Atlanta police on multiple charges for his role in the shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams.

Atlanta PD’s homicide unit confirmed with TMZ that they suspect Lucci was involved in a shooting incident last month, which left Adams dead from a gunshot to the head, and another victim survived being shot in the abdomen.

Read More: Reginae Carter quits YFN Lucci after he attends Love & Hip-Hop” star Alexis Skyy’s ‘Cucumber Party’

The 29-year-old artist (born Rayshawn Bennett) is now facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the report states.

23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts have also been arrested and booked on felony murder charges for their alleged roles in the shooting.

Meanwhile, authorities are still on the hunt for Lucci, and are offering up to $5,000 for info leading to his arrest.

The Atlanta native previously made headlines for his relationship with Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne. She allegedly dumped him in 2019 after catching him at a risqué party where he used a cucumber on a young woman’s lady parts as a crowd gathered and watched, theGRIO previously reported. Videos of the cucumber-themed party circulated on the internet quickly and a fight even reportedly broke out after things got wild at the pool party, Yahoo reported.

The explicit videos hit a nerve in the worst way for many people, including Carter who took to social media to air her disgust and come to terms that her on-again, off-again relationship with the rapper had met its end.

Read More: Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci shot in drive-by attack

YFN Lucci released his debut mixtape, “Wish Me Well,” in 2014, and his debut album, “Ray Ray From Summerhill,” in 2018. He has collaborated with hip-hop icons such as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Migos and 2Chainz, among others. Lucci was also featured in a Sean John advertising campaign in 2017 and 2018.

Story continues

His most recent album, “Wish Me Well 3,” was released last month and Carter appeared in one of the music videos.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Rapper YFN Lucci wanted in connection with fatal Atlanta shooting appeared first on TheGrio.