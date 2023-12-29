Rapper YNW Melly’s murder retrial is getting pushed back again. When is the new date?

Rapper YNW Melly’s double murder retrial is delayed again. This time, it was at the request of his attorneys.

Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy on Dec. 20 granted a continuance, or extension, on behalf of Melly’s legal team, who also waived his right to a speedy trial. Instead of resuming in February, court records show Murphy set a new trial date for March 5.

In Florida, a speedy trial means a person arrested for a felony must be brought to trial within 175 days with no unnecessary delays. Although Melly was arrested in February 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic played a large role in pushing back the case.

Now that Melly has waived his right to a speedy trial, his defense team and the prosecution have more freedom to introduce delays to be prepared for trial, though Murphy has indicated he’s inclined to move the case along.

The case is currently in the jury selection phase.

The defense now has time to conduct more than a dozen pending depositions, or interviews taken before trial, with state witnesses. According to court records, depositions for late December and early January were canceled this week.

Dozens of witnesses were added into evidence — alongside a list of 55 songs — after lead prosecutor Alixandra Buckelew took over the case.

In a filing, the state said new evidence was part of altering its strategy “as opposed to reading a script from the first trial.”

“These are the defendant’s own songs, and as such, are clearly on notice of them,” the filing said. “They are the defendant’s own words and therefore amount to an admission and/or adoptive.”

Last week, Murphy also partially granted 13 defense motions to throw out key evidence. Murphy limited the admission of digital evidence, including messages, to the day of and following the murders.

Melly’s first trial featured text messages from before the murders, including back-and-forth spats between the rapper and his mother.

Several pending motions will be discussed at a hearing before Murphy in January.