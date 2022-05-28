Rapper Young Moose reaches $300K deal with city over arrest

BALTIMORE (AP) — A court settlement calls for the city of Baltimore to pay $300,000 to resolve claims that police officers planted drugs on a rapper known as Young Moose.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the city's spending board is poised to approve the settlement payment at a meeting next week. Lawyers for the city reached the agreement with Kevron Evans on May 10, but city officials will vote Wednesday on whether to approve it.

The city already has paid more than $10 million to settle lawsuits against officers who served on a task force notorious for its members corruption.

Evans sued several Baltimore police officers, including a former detective, Daniel Hersl, who served on the infamous Gun Trace Task Force. Hersl is serving 18 years in federal prison after being convicted in 2018 of charges stemming from a corruption investigation of the task force. He was accused of stealing money before and after he joined the task force.

Evans' lawsuit accuses officers of applying for warrants based on false allegations and illegally arresting him.

The Sun said it couldn't reach lawyers for Evans or Hersl for comment on Friday,

Evans said the officers’ persistent harassment robbed him of lucrative career opportunities and tarnished his reputation. Evans was arrested right before he was supposed to go on stage for a performance at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office vacated Evans’ conviction in 2020 during the review of hundreds of cases involving the convicted and disgraced Gun Trace Task Force officers.

Actor Josh Charles portrays Hersl in the HBO series “We Own This City,” which is adapted from a book written by former Sun reporter Justin Fenton.