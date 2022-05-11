Rapper Young Thug charged with racketeering

The rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is in jail after being accused of co-founding a criminal street gang in Atlanta that prosecutors say committed multiple murders and shootings over roughly a decade. (May 11)

