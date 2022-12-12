Rapper Young Thug facing new street racing charges, lawyer confirms

Rapper Young Thug is facing new charges related to street racing months after his arrest for participating in criminal street gang activity.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was on Alison Court, where Young Thug was arrested back in May.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was one of more than two dozen people arrested on charges related to Young Slime Life, which prosecutors say is a criminal street gang that claims affiliation with the Bloods.

Channel 2 Action News was the first news team to report that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office was indicting the rapper, along with rapper Gunna, on charges including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in a criminal street gang.

Now, the D.A.’s office has confirmed that Williams has also been charged for street racing, reckless driving an speeding. Winne learned that the charges stem from the rapper driving a vehicle at 120-mph on Interstate 85 in May. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

