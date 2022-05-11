Rapper Young Thug slapped with additional gun, drug charges after arrest at Buckhead home

Atlanta rapper Young Thug has been charged with additional crimes after a raid at a Buckhead home during which he was arrested in a sweeping gang indictment.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was originally indicted on RICO and gang charges.

More charges were added after authorities raided the home Williams was staying at and found guns and drugs.

Williams has now also been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other charges related to criminal street gang activity, according to records from the Fulton County Jail.

According to documents obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne, at the time of his arrest, Williams was in possession of 20 Bottles of YSL Slime Drink (containing THC), 1,299 grams of marijuana, 31 bottles of promethazine codeine syrup -- a schedule V controlled substance, a Glock 30S .45 caliber firearm, a Glock 357 firearm, a FN Five Seven firearm, a Glock 19 9mm firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P firearm, and a fully automatic Glock 45 9mm handgun with an extended magazine with a converter switch.

The charges in this week’s indictment date back to 2013. Williams is one of 28 alleged Young Slime Life gang members included in a sweeping indictment that accused the group of participating in criminal gang activity.

Williams’ attorney, Brian Steel, says his client is innocent of the charges against him.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Steel said.

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was also names in the indictment. he turned himself in to police early Wednesday morning.

Gunna’s attorney emailed Winne a statement, saying, in part: “Mr. Sergio Kitchens, known as Gunna, is innocent. The indictment falsely portrays his music as part of criminal conspiracy.”

He went on to describe Kitchens as an entertainer and philanthropist.

