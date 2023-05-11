Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital after getting sick before court proceedings

Atlanta rapper Young Thug got sick before court proceedings Thursday and was taken to the hospital.

The rapper is one of more than two dozen people awaiting trial on a sweeping gang indictment involving alleged members of the Young Slime Life gang.

The rapper’s current condition is unclear and officials have not given details about this illness.

His lawyer said he didn’t expect the rapper to appear in the courtroom Thursday and that he hadn’t spoken to the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams.

“I know he’s had some difficulty of a similar sort at the Cobb County jail a few months ago, and so I’m obviously concerned about his wellbeing,” the lawyer said.

Lawyers for the rapper complained at a previous bond hearing that he wasn’t getting the proper nutrition.

