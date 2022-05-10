Rapper Young Thug, Young Slime Life syndicate arrested in Buckhead

Rappers Young Thug and his Young Slime Life syndicate were arrested early Monday afternoon.

Thug, AKA Jeffery Williams, is accused of conspiring to associate together and with others for the common purposes of illegally obtaining money and property through a pattern of racketeering activity and conducting and participating in the enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity.

The indictment also said Williams and YSL member engaged in the activities such as:

Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence;

Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise by the posting of messages, images, videos and songs, demonstrating allegiance to the enterprise and a willingness to engage in violence on its behalf;

Maintaining armed individuals ready and willing to preserve, protect and enhance the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through the use of violence;

Obtaining money, weapons and other property through acts of racketeering activity, including robbery, theft and the unlawful sale and distribution of drugs;

Obstructing law enforcement investigations and court proceedings through witness intimidation and attacks upon law enforcement officers.

In a 56-count indictment, 28 individuals have been named, including Sergio Kitchens, who goes by the rap name, Gunna.

Williams attorney Brian Steel told Channel 2′s Mark Winne that his client committed no crime, whatsoever.

“I’ll tell you the response to any allegation is Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” he said.

Police said YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang and Williams is one of three alleged YSL Founders.

Officials also said the gang was believed to have started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta.

“We expect that in coming days weeks and months that we will bring RICO indictments against gang members even top level gang members to make sure that we rid them from our society,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Winne in an interview last week.

Christian Eppinger, also mentioned in the indictment is the same individual accused of shooting Atlanta police officer David Rodgers six times in February and seriously wounding him.

