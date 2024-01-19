Raptors president Masai Ujiri says Christian Koloko's health status is 'in hands of NBA'

Toronto Raptors NBA basketball team President Masai Ujiri speaks to the media regarding the recent trades in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Thursday that the health status of former Toronto center Christian Koloko “is in the hands of the NBA.”

Later Thursday, Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that Koloko is suffering from a blood clot issue and has been referred to the league’s Fitness-to-Play panel, preventing him from playing for or practicing with an NBA team.

The 23-year-old Koloko was waived Wednesday after the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam to Indiana in exchange for three players.

Koloko has not played this season because of what the Raptors called a “respiratory issue.”

Drafted 33rd overall out of Arizona in 2022, Koloko appeared in 58 games with Toronto last season, making 19 starts. He averaged 3.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.

