Raquel Welch: A life in pictures

The US actress and model Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82.

Born Jo-Raquel Tejada, she was a divorced mother-of-two before returning to California to win her first acting break.

She became an international sex symbol after her breakout role in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C. She went on to win a Golden Globe and publish a memoir in 2010.

This is her life in pictures.

In one of her earliest hits, she appears in the 1966 film Fantastic Voyage

Though she only had a few lines as Loana in One Million Years B.C., she quickly rose to stardom

Welch met Queen Elizabeth II at a royal film performance

Welch dances with a group of soldiers on stage during a Bob Hope show for US forces in Da Nang, Vietnam

In 1968 she played Kit Forrest alongside Frank Sinatra in Lady in Cement

Welch also played a transgender star in the 1970 comedy Myra Breckinridge

Welch's performance in The Three Musketeers movie won her a Golden Globe

In one of her most demanding roles, Welch played a woman with a degenerative illness in Right To Die - a 1987 drama, which saw her nominated for a Golden Globe

In 1996, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

She wrote a memoir called Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage, in which she opened up about her childhood and being a single mother in Hollywood

All images subject to copyright.