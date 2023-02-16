Raquel Welch: A life in pictures

The US actress and model Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82.

Born Jo-Raquel Tejada, she was a divorced mother-of-two before returning to California to win her first acting break.

She became an international sex symbol after her breakout role in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C. She went on to win a Golden Globe and publish a memoir in 2010.

This is her life in pictures.

Raquel Welch in Fantastic Voyage
In one of her earliest hits, she appears in the 1966 film Fantastic Voyage
Raquel Welch in One Million Years BC
Though she only had a few lines as Loana in One Million Years B.C., she quickly rose to stardom
Raquel Welch with the Queen
Welch met Queen Elizabeth II at a royal film performance
Welch dances in Vietnam with soldiers
Welch dances with a group of soldiers on stage during a Bob Hope show for US forces in Da Nang, Vietnam
Welch in Lady in Cement
In 1968 she played Kit Forrest alongside Frank Sinatra in Lady in Cement
Raquel Welch in the film Myra Breckinridge
Welch also played a transgender star in the 1970 comedy Myra Breckinridge
Welch in The Three Musketeers
Welch's performance in The Three Musketeers movie won her a Golden Globe
Welch in Right to Die
In one of her most demanding roles, Welch played a woman with a degenerative illness in Right To Die - a 1987 drama, which saw her nominated for a Golden Globe
In 1996, she was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Welch signing her memoir
She wrote a memoir called Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage, in which she opened up about her childhood and being a single mother in Hollywood

