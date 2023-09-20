Rare 1957 Thunderbird E-Code Rolls Across The Block At The Saratoga Motorcar Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In a Storied Journey, a 1957 Ford Thunderbird E-Code Rises Like a Phoenix.

It's a narrative often reserved for legendary sports cars and cinematic heroes—a transformation, a rebirth, a rise from the ashes. But for one 1957 Ford Thunderbird with an E-Code engine, it's all too real. After an exhaustive, no-expense-spared restoration, this iconic American classic is not just turning heads but also winning accolades. And, make no mistake, this is no ordinary "T-bird."

The T-bird in question sports the rare E-Code 312 cubic-inch V8 engine with 270 horsepower, a factory dual quad carburetor setup. To put its rarity in perspective, of all the Thunderbirds produced in 1957, only 1,499 were graced with this potent powertrain. But the car's uniqueness doesn't stop at the engine; it is also adorned in a hard-to-find Inca Gold color, a pigment as rare as it is striking. Aesthetic continuity is maintained with a Port Hole Hardtop that is also colored Inca Gold, aligning perfectly with the car's original trim tags.

Restored down to the last nut and bolt, the Thunderbird was reborn from a comprehensive frame-off restoration completed in 2014. Over $100,000 was invested to bring the vehicle back to its original splendor, making it a rolling testament to American automotive heritage. After the paintwork was finished, the car was left untouched for six months, allowing the paint to cure properly before the final assembly.

And this T-bird isn't just a garage queen; it's an award-winning gem. With titles like the AACA Junior and Senior awards under its belt, as well as numerous 'Best in Show' victories, this Thunderbird's glory isn't just skin deep. It even showcased its undeniable charm at the 2015 Saratoga Museum Concourse D'Elegance event, a gathering where only the most exquisite vehicles are invited.

In a testament to its well-documented lineage, the car comes complete with its original invoice and a comprehensive history. This 1957 Ford Thunderbird, identified by the VIN E7FH200089 and assigned the lot number S23-344, isn't just a restored classic—it's a time capsule, an automotive historian's dream come true.

As much a symbol of 1950s America as Elvis or the space race, this Thunderbird's remarkable journey speaks to the power of diligent restoration and passionate ownership. Its extraordinary features and top-tier awards make it a magnet for admiration, cementing its place in automotive folklore. So the next time you hear about an epic transformation story, remember, sometimes legends come on four wheels.

The Saratoga Motorcar Auctions, now in its seventh year, will take place in Saratoga Springs, New York on September 22 & 23, 2023 at the Saratoga Casino Hotel. Gates open at 3:00 pm and the Auction will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday. Gates open at 9:00 am and the Auction will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday.

To consign your vehicle, please contact Bill Windham at 518-401-5180 or Kyle Hennessey at 518-275-6865

You can also register to bid.

Auction parking can be found at the Saratoga Casino Hotel 342 Jefferson St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

100% of the proceeds from the Saratoga Motorcar Auction support the Saratoga Automobile Museum, a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit.

