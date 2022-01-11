Rare 1968 Ford Mustang GT500KR Is A 1-Of-1 Shelby

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This aggressive pony car is about to cross the auction block.

1968 was an amazing year for the, now famous, Ford Mustang and its various Shelby brethren such as the GT500. Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. This challenger produced such cars as this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for. Fortunately, that was combined with the power and engine tweaking that the Shelby American team did their best to create an amazing vehicle. The only downside to these cars is the general scarcity and lack of availability for most buyers. Luckily we have a possible solution to that issue.

Under the hood of this glorious hot rod is the legendary 428 ci Cobra-jet V8 which pushes out somewhere in the realm of 335 horsepower. Of course, no Shelby car would be complete without a fun, fast, and highly efficient automatic transmission which allows for smooth transferring of speed and linear power progression. It should be noted that while advertised as having 335 horsepower it is estimated that the real number is closer to 400, although this should be taken with a grain of salt because dynos exist and you don't need an estimate when you can see for yourself.

This example has been the subject of long term ownership, and has been owned by a Mustang and Shelby collector. It is a 1 of 1 Shelby convertible, according to a Marti Report, finished in the correct Wimbledon White with Black power top, and correct saddle bucket interior. It was restored over 40 years ago, and remains in excellent condition today.

This vehicle and many more are for sale at the GPK Auction and Car Show featuring several classes of top custom cars and '32 Fords. Also, see SEMA's first East Coast appearance. To learn more about the auction and the show visit http://gpkauctions.net

