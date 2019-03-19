This Rare 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A 340 Six Pack Is Perfect

Lovingly restored by its owner of the past 25 years, this muscle car is 1 of 989 four-speed cars.

The Dodge Challenger is a muscle car icon, and this rare model found on eBay is a shining example of what a well-looked after model can be. Appearing as fresh as the day it rolled out of the showroom, the Dodge in question is 1 of 989 T/A cars equipped with a four-speed transmission.

During the past year, the entire drivetrain and suspension has been restored at a reported cost of $25,000. Peering through that hood scoop is a stroked 418 cubic-inch engine that's packing 450-horsepower and 520 lb/ft of torque. Apparently, the car is more than capable of spinning its rear wheels at 30mph in second gear! While the engine bay has seen some modifications, the majority of what you see is period correct, with some of the car’s original parts also being supplied.

Finished in Bright Red with a contrasting black vinyl roof, hood, and decals, this handsome brute is sure to turn heads. It’s currently riding on a set of Rally wheels with BFG Radial TA tires, which look great, but aren’t original. The seller is happy to provide the period correct steel wheels with reproduction Goodyear Polyglas GT tires if the buyer meets the ‘buy it now’ price of $77,900.

The interior is just as immaculate as the exterior with seats looking like they’ve hardly been sat in. It is a great specification with the wooden wheel and trim adding some class to the black cabin. Note the sought after pistol grip manual shifter!

This largely original Dodge Challenger T/A has been kept by the same owner for an incredible 25 years. It is a prime example of a well restored classic that would take pride of place in any muscle car collection. The starting bid on this 68,000-mile American beauty is $74,900.

