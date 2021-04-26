Rare 1993 Land Rover Defender Up For Grabs

John Puckett
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

If you’re the kind of collector that likes to have the capability to go anywhere, what could be better than a rare Land Rover Defender?

In 1993, Land Rover introduced the Defender to the North American market with a run of just over 500 left-hand-drive examples. All of them except for one, were painted Alpine White and all featured a 3.9-liter V8 engine. Heavily modified from the original design, some of the equipment for the North American Specifications (NAS) models included a full external roll-cage, larger side-indicators, and larger tail-lights. Additionally, all of them were equipped with factory air conditioning. While there weren’t many differences between NAS examples, as a whole the 1993 year model was over all rare as the first year for the model in the U.S.

This 1993 Land Rover NAS Defender is number 112 of that first batch produced. It still sports its Alpine white finish and 3.9-liter V8 engine. Backing the V8 power plant is a 5-speed manual transmission and a four wheel drive transfer case with a center differential lock. It was delivered new to Land Rover of Charlotte, North Carolina with power steering, power brakes, and an AM/FM cassette stereo with 6-disc CD changer. Other features include a set of Badger Coachwork custom seat covers.

This awesome rust-free example is being offered at auction by Raleigh Classic Car Auctions with just 37,000 actual miles on the clock. The sale will include the Land Rover’s original owner's manual, passport to service booklet, warranty and service supplement, quick reference guide, British Motor Industry Heritage Trust Certificate, and a clean CarFax report. For more information on this Defender visit www.raleighclassic.com.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Singer Pharrell Williams Has An Expensive Car Collection

    One of his cars is estimated to be worth $2.5 million.

  • Geely Coolray tops 5-seater subcompact crossover segment sales in Q1

    Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) once again topped the rankings in the five-seater subcompact crossover segment after selling 744 units of the Geely Coolray in the first quarter of 2021. This strong showing helped the local distributor of Geely cars maintain its ninth position in the country’s industry sales after selling 1,313 units in the first three months of the year—reflecting a 345-percent rise from the 295 units sold for the same period last year. Of the total number sold for the first quarter of 2021, 57 percent was from its best-selling model, Coolray while 40 percent was accounted for by the Okavango (521 units). SGAP's strongest monthly sales was made in the month of March, registering 533 units, surpassing the previous record of 520 units recorded December 2020. SGAP President and Chief Executive Officer Mikihisa Takayama expressed elation over the the latest achievement that SGAP made. “The numbers speak for themselves. We are happy that we continue to maintain and even surpass our own record. This is reflective of our collective effort to rise above pandemic challenges,” Takayama was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, SGAP Sales and Marketing General Manager Froilan Dytianquin said that they despite the challenges posed by the current situation such as the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the imposition of strict lockdown protocols especially in the Metro Manila region; the company is setting a modest goal of 9,500 units for 2021. “We are still hoping that the situation gets better in the coming months for us to realize this business volume target,” Dytianquin said. Photos from Sojitz G Auto Philippines Also read: SGAP opens Geely Makati on Chino Roces Ave. Geely opens virtual showrooms for SGAP-owned dealerships Geely PH cites biggest accomplishments in 2020

  • Chloe Zhao Dares to Wear Sneakers With Her Designer Dress at the 2021 Oscars

    The director made history tonight at the awards show.

  • Car of the Week: Why This 1955 Ferrari Is Best Left Unrestored

    Presented by Gooding & Company, the untouched example of Ferrari’s 250 Europa GT could fetch $2.6 million as is.

  • 20 Low-Effort Sunday Dinners That Are Easy to Make

    Each recipe requires just 15 minutes or less of active cooking time, so you can let your appliances do the bulk of the work. Recipes like Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta and Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus are delicious and filling dinners that barely require you to lift a finger. In this chicken and asparagus recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Builders Create A 1979 Ford F-150 Raptor

    This truck is not as it seems!

  • Guy Buys A Wrecked McLaren 720S

    Can it even be fixed?

  • Junkyard Gem: 1970 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Holiday Coupe

    Olds shoppers that year could buy a brutal-looking 4-4-2 with a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8 frying the tires with 370 horses and 500 pound-feet, while the Delta 88 made its just-barely-cheaper Chevy Caprice sibling seem tacky and the costly Buick LeSabre look like something Grandpa would impulse-buy after knocking back too many gin Rickeys at the golf club. At the top of the Oldsmobile pyramid stood the Ninety-Eight, built on the same platform as the Caddy DeVille and giving those snooty Cadillac salesmen the cold sweats with its opulence-per-dollar appeal. Today's Junkyard Gem is such a car, a sporty 1970 Ninety-Eight Holiday Coupe, found in a Denver yard just a few miles from the dealership that sold it.

  • Bella Hadid Goes Bold in Corset Bodysuit, Corduroy Pants and Square-Toed Boots for Gigi’s Birthday

    Bella Hadid celebrated her sister Gigi Hadid's 26th birthday in New York.

  • The most breathtaking space pictures of 2021 so far include a black hole, the "Lost Galaxy" and Jupiter's jet streams.

    NASA has shared some mesmerizing space pictures taken this year. Here are the highlights.

  • Amazon is having a one-day sale on power tools — save up to 50 percent on saws, sanders and more

    Save big on everything you need for a top-shelf tool shed.

  • He’s in: Democrat Joe Cunningham, former congressman, to announce run for SC governor

    SC Democrats will have their first major candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. Joe Cunningham, Charleston’s former congressman, will challenge S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster for the state’s highest office.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • NASCAR president Steve Phelps talks vaccinations, Jennifer Jo Cobb ahead of Talladega

    NASCAR chief spoke Sunday before the race at Talladega to announce a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, answered questions on a variety of topics.

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs