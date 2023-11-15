Rare 3,700-year-old weapon uncovered at construction site in Poland, officials say

A rare Bronze Age spearhead was recently unearthed at a construction site in Poland, officials said.

The well-preserved artifact was found during the leveling of a site in Lubycza Królewska, a small town on the Poland-Ukraine border, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Science in Poland.

The 7-inch-long flint weapon, which has no visible signs of damage, dates to between 1990 and 1750 B.C.

It was likely created by an expert craftsman belonging to the Mierzanowice culture, a society that developed during the Early Bronze Age in Poland, officials said.

The well-preserved blade is about seven inches long, officials said.

Much of what is known about the Mierzanowice culture comes from its gravesites, which have been found throughout southeastern Poland, according to a 2019 study published in the Polish archaeological journal Sprawozdania Archeologiczne.

Shell beads, bone pendants and ceramic vessels have been found inside the graves, indicating a rich and complex culture, according to the study.

Spearheads and other artifacts associated with the Mierzanowice are typically found near their gravesites, perhaps as gifts for the dead, officials said. So, it’s unusual to find one on its own.

After additional analysis, the flint weapon will be sent to a regional museum.

Google Translate was used to translate a news release from Science in Poland.

Rare Christian tattoo found on the foot of 1,300-year-old body in Sudan, experts say

Diver sees something glimmer on ocean floor — and discovers troves of ancient coins

Ancient Greek statues weren’t white. They had colorful painted outfits, study says