Rare 4.0 earthquake recorded off Florida’s east coast, US Geological Survey reports

Florida’s Atlantic coast experienced a rare earthquake overnight, measuing a seafloor-shaking 4.0 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, and was centered 100 miles off Cape Canaveral, officials said. Cape Canaveral is about 215 miles north of Miami.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, more than a dozen witness reports had been filed from people who felt weak shaking in places like Melbourne, Palm Bay and Satellite Beach.

Earthquakes typically aren’t felt until they exceed 2.5 magnitude, experts say. That’s also the point at which minor damage can start to occur.

The source of the earthquake was just over 6 miles below the ocean floor, experts say.

A search of USGS records dating to 1900 shows the region of ocean where the quake occurred has had only one other earthquake: A 3.3 magnitude quake on June 11, 2001, centered 86 miles off Saint Augustine Beach.

However, eight additional incidents of seafloor shaking have been recorded since 2000 — all attributed to “experimental explosions” centered on the seafloor rather than below it, the USGS says.

Those explosions registered between 3.7 and 3.9 magnitude, the USGS says.

USGS officials have not reported the 4.0 quake off Cape Canaveral was linked to any experiments.

The region is not known for hosting tectonic plate boundaries, which are prone to having quakes.

WHAT TO DO IN AN EARTHQUAKE

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car: Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say. “Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say.

“If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

Odd 4.5-magnitude earthquake reported in deep ocean southeast of NC’s Outer Banks

Rare earthquake off US coast in Gulf of Mexico defies easy explanation, USGS says

Haiti’s 7.2 earthquake rippled across the US, but it took about 3 minutes to get here