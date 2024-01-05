Rare $500K coin collection stolen from elderly man's Marble Cliff home

At least three people are suspected of taking part in the theft of collection of rare coins valued at more than $500,000 from an elderly man's Marble Cliff home.

The theft was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. The coin collection was the only thing removed from the 93-year-old's home, leading investigators to believe those involved knew the coins were there.

A week later, on Dec. 29, Belmont County Sheriff's office deputies found a "large quantity" of rare coins in a vehicle that had been pulled over.

The sheriff's office contacted Grandview Heights police, who recovered the coins and believe they are a portion of the collection stolen a week earlier. The recovered coins alone are valued at more than $150,000.

Both the driver and the passenger, who are from Columbus, were arrested on unrelated charges. No charges have been filed in Franklin County as of Friday afternoon, according to court records.

Grandview Heights said the other coins were likely sold to a third party. Anyone with information about the theft or the potential location of the coins is asked to call Grandview Heights police at 614-488-7901 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

