Rare anti-Houthi protests in Yemen after activist's death

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JACK JEFFERY
·2 min read

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Rare protests have erupted against Yemen’s Houthi rebels following the funeral of a popular critic found dead after he was detained by the group.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of angry demonstrators carrying the body of Hamdi Abdul Razaq through the streets of Ibb province on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisal, said the Thursday protests spanned several neighborhoods and protesters were heard chanting “No Houthis after today.”

Activists have accused the rebel authorities of abducting, torturing and killing Hamdi Abdul Razaq, who spoke out against the Houthi authorities in videos posted on Youtube. Followers knew him by his profile name, “Al-Mukohl." He was reported dead by authorities late last week. His family have not commented on the incident.

In a series of videos, Abdul Razaq openly criticized Houthi rule, branding its administration as corrupt and repressive.

Houthi forces, who control Sanaa and most of northern Yemen, have cracked down on dissent in their territories. Some who oppose them have been charged for working with Saudi Arabia, which heads the coalition battling the Houthis.

Yemen’s devastating conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital of Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition, which included the United Arab Emirates, intervened in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government to power. Since then, it has devolved into a war of proxies, with Iran backing the Houthis and Saudi Arabia and the UAE backing pro-government forces.

In a statement following Thursday's protest, the Houthi authorities claimed Abdul Razaq had been detained for insulting another influential family in the area. On Sunday, he escaped through a bathroom window of the police station and was found in a half-constructed building later that day, it said.

In a statement Thursday, the head of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, Rashed Al-Alimi, offered his support to the protesters. The Saudi-backed leader said a monthly stipend would be given to Abdul Razaq’s family.

Mohammed Ali, a high-ranking Houthi official, later said on Twitter that a committee had been set up to further investigate the incident.

His death comes amid a string of similar reported incidents. Earlier this year, a fruit and vegetable vendor from northern Houthi-held territories was abducted and killed, whipping up widespread anger across the divided country.

On Tuesday four activists were handed prison terms, ranging from six months to three years, by a Houthi court for their criticism of the Iran-backed rebels on social media, a lawyer said.

Recommended Stories

  • Sierra Leone country profile

    Provides an overview of Sierra Leone, including key dates and facts about this west African state.

  • Eswatini country profile

    Provides an overview, basic facts and key events for this small southern African kingdom.

  • Iowa State guard enters transfer portal

    Lexi Donarski elected to enter the transfer portal Friday after three seasons with ISU. The La Crosse native will now look for a new team.

  • Iran-backed militants target US base in Syria after air strikes

    An American base in eastern Syria was targeted by missiles on Friday, a day after the US launched air strikes against Iran-backed militia bases in retaliation for a deadly drone attack.

  • Fed: Rising income costs cut funds handed back to Treasury last year

    The Federal Reserve said on Friday that rising interest costs cut into the amount of money it handed back to the Treasury last year compared to what it handed back in 2021. The Fed returned $76 billion to the Treasury last year, down from $109 billion the year before, the central bank said as part of an audited financial statement released Friday. The Fed said that it earned $58.8 billion last year versus$107.9 billion in 2021.

  • Another Prince Harry book? 'Spare Us!' gives his memoir the parody treatment

    Prince Harry's tell-all memoir 'Spare' is getting a parody spoof with 'Spare Us! A Harrody' to be released next month.

  • Top Gear's chequered past: Crashes, controversy and Clarkson

    The show has been put on hold following a crash involving host Freddie Flintoff. Will it be back?

  • Latinos in Wisconsin have been hit harder by COVID-19 than any racial demographic. Officials call for more vaccinations

    There are more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the Latino community than any other racial group in the state. Officials hope more get the vaccine.

  • When buses become de-facto homeless shelters, what can Triangle agencies do to help?

    “They don’t know where they’re going because they have nowhere to go.” Since buses became free, the number of non-destination riders has increased.

  • World Athletics vote to ban transgender women

    STORY: World Athletics voted on Thursday to ban transgender women from competing in elite female competitions and tightened testosterone restrictions for other athletes. "The Council has agreed to exclude male to female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March 31 this year."World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that the decision to exclude transgender women who had gone through what he called male puberty was based on what he said was "the overarching need to protect the female category."The new rules will also impact athletes with what is known as "differences in sex development," or DSD.The most famous might be South Africa's two-time Olympic 800-meter winner Caster Semenya, who has XY chromosomes and blood testosterone levels in the male range.The council vote will require DSD athletes such as Semenya and Namibia's silver medalist Christine Mboma to take testosterone-reducing medication and maintain low levels of the hormone for two years before they are cleared to compete.That could keep some DSD athletes out of events for 24 months, although Coe said some could apply for a shorter, six-month monitoring period."So none of these athletes will be eligible to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. They will be eligible to compete in other events after that six month period, including the Paris Olympic Games next year if and only if they maintain their testosterone at the required level."The move banning trans women comes as some claim athletes born male have innate physical advantages over those born female."The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category.”The tighter measures around one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport follow a similar move by World Aquatics in 2022.Coe announced the formation of a working group, which will be chaired by a transgender athlete, to further study the issue of trans inclusion.

  • This 40-liter car refrigerator is a whopping 60% off at Amazon

    A removable unit is the way to go if your main use is camping but you can also use it at home, in your camper, on a boat, or at the campsite.

  • South Africa to consult with Russia due to Putin's arrest warrant

    South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, has said that the government will have to discuss the arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and consult with the Russian side.

  • The Owls do it again! FAU, KT Harrell heading to Elite Eight after upset of Tennessee

    The former Auburn guard is heading to the Elite Eight with FAU as a member of the Owls coaching staff.

  • Action from Congress, not the Fed, is what's needed to grow the US economy, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "We lost sight of something critical: we lost sight of how we grow our economy in a sustainable and inclusive fashion," Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • House GOP passes Parents Bill of Rights Act

    House Republicans narrowly passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act on Friday, sending the proposal along to the Senate, where it is highly unlikely to receive a vote. H.R. 5 passed in a 213-208 vote Friday morning, with five Republicans -- Reps. Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Matt Gaetz, Mike Lawler and Matt Rosendale -- joining all Democrats to vote against the measure. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., the bill's sponsor, shook hands and fist bumped rejoicing members upon the bill's passage.

  • ‘Lucky to be alive:’ See damage from wind, rain in last California storm

    “That car is pretty totalled.”

  • Clergy sex abuse victims feel 'vindicated' after Vatican talks

    Survivors of Roman Catholic clergy sex abuse from Britain and Ireland said on Thursday they finally felt vindicated after "transformative" meetings with Pope Francis and leaders of the Comboni Missionary order. The survivors were abused as teenagers in the 1960s and 1970s, while studying to be missionary priests at a Comboni seminary in Yorkshire, northern England. In 2014, the Comboni settled a civil claim brought on by 11 former pupils, but without admitting liability.

  • Witnesses Unravel the Chinese Mass Murder Mystery That Could Ruin Putin

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations

  • GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says he can't comment on Trump's post threatening violence because he's unable to read it without his glasses

    Jordan initially said he hadn't read Trump's post. When a reporter showed it to him, Jordan said he couldn't read well without his glasses.

  • Ron DeSantis Is Asked If He'd Be Donald Trump's Vice President. His Answer Is Telling.

    The Florida governor addressed whether he'd be Trump's 2024 vice-presidential running mate.