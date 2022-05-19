Rare arrest made in theft of catalytic converter in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was able to make a rare arrest in the case of a catalytic converter theft.

Brian McIver is the man the sheriff’s office said was trying to steal the valuable car part, earlier this month.

Catalytic converters are mounted under cars and police say making arrests in these cases is very difficult.

Major Jeremy Roy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said, “It’s a huge issue. It became a very big issues over the last two years or so, when precious metals that are in these catalytic converters have gone up exponentially with their weight. So, it’s unbelievable right now.”

Roy continued, “They’re something they can get to very easily. They can get one cut off in just a matter of minutes. A lot of this stuff is done in the dark of night,”

Authorities said one incident of recent thefts happened on May 9 in the area of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

“This is community policing at its best,” Roy said.

He also said a young deputy noticed a car at a business that isn’t usually open at 2 a.m. and went to investigate.

“And actually, caught this guy red-handed walking back from just cutting off a catalytic converter. So, it was a great job,” Roy said.

That man was Brian McIver.

“We take this serious. We understand that this is beyond just a bill for a mechanic. We know how this will mess up your finances, your whole day, trying to get this repaired, trying to make other arrangements for your family,” Roy said.

He said the sheriff’s office is committed to trying to stop people from going after catalytic converters.

Roy said going after scrap yards won’t stop these thefts because he said the people stealing catalytic converters are not going to reputable scrap yards.