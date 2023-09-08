This Rare Aston Martin Virage Dragon 88 Edition Is The Only One In the U.S.

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Rare Aston Is Selling On Bring At A Trailer At No Reserve.

In a market crowded with luxury sports cars, it takes something genuinely unique to make a statement. The 2012 Aston Martin Virage Dragon 88 does exactly that. Created as an exclusive offering for the Chinese market, this exquisite model fuses British engineering excellence with intricate details inspired by Chinese culture.

A Limited Production Gem

This particular Virage is one of just 88 Dragon 88 examples ever made, giving it an aura of exclusivity that very few cars can match. Imported to the United States from the United Kingdom in 2012, it now resides with a dealer in New Jersey, available for purchase at no reserve.

A Unique Exterior Palette

Draped in an eye-catching Amethyst Red hue, the car doesn't just settle for traditional luxury. It takes it up a notch with 24-carat gold-plated badges on the front and rear, a reflection of the cultural and aesthetic influences behind this special edition. Alongside the distinctive color, it also features a Magnum Silver-finished grille, front splitter, and fender vents, giving it a unique visual appeal. It's worth noting that there are minor rock chips on the front bumper and a dented lower grille, showing the vehicle has been enjoyed as much as it has been admired.

Performance Meets Sophistication

Mounted on 20-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels and Continental Extreme Contact tires, the Virage offers a captivating driving experience. It employs carbon-ceramic rotors and Aston Martin-branded black calipers for optimum stopping power. With a 6.0-liter V12 engine generating 490 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, power is delivered through a six-speed automatic transaxle to the rear wheels, making it a beast on the road yet a smooth operator in the comfort of its luxurious cabin.

Inside the Dragon's Lair

The interior tells its own story, adorned with Spicy Red leather upholstery accented by Sahara Tan stitching. Piano Black trim with gold accents adds to the opulence. Special “Year of the Dragon 88” laser-etched door sill plates and Nine-Dragon Wall-style embroidered dragons on the headrests serve as a constant reminder of the car’s exclusive lineage. This fusion of British and Chinese design elements is rounded off by modern amenities like heated seats, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, and pop-up navigation.

A Fusion of Cultures

With around 22,000 miles on the odometer, the vehicle has been gently used, undergoing a fluids service as recently as August 2021. It comes with an owner's presentation box and a first aid kit, adding a touch of extra class and functionality to an already breathtaking machine.

Owning a Piece of History

The 2012 Aston Martin Virage Dragon 88 isn’t just a car; it’s a testament to what can be achieved when two distinct cultures meld their finest elements into a single, harmonious creation. Whether you’re an Aston Martin enthusiast, a collector seeking rarity, or someone with an appreciation for the finer things, this Virage offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and performance.

P1 Exotics offers White Glove Services for all of your investment-grade luxury and exotic vehicle needs. Whether you’re a brand new owner or a longtime collector, we will be your go-to consignor/dealer, valuator, and management team. We handle the details - you enjoy the drive.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.