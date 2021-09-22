Rare Australia earthquake triggers panic in Melbourne
Geologists said it was the biggest quake to hit Australia 'for a long time'
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia. The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Geoscience Australia said. Media showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) -A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck near Melbourne on Wednesday, Geoscience Australia said, one of the country's biggest quakes on record, causing damage to buildings in the country's second largest city and sending tremors throughout neighbouring states. The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield in the state of Victoria, about 200 km (124 miles) northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 10 km (six miles). Images and video footage circulating on social media showed rubble blocking one of Melbourne's main streets, while people in northern parts of the city said on social media they had lost power and others said they were evacuated from buildings.
The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield, about 124 miles northeast of Melbourne, and was at a depth of 6 miles.Australian Broadcasting Corporation's journalists Michael Rowland and Tony Armstrong were in the studio for the breakfast show when the earthquake hit, shaking the TV set.No tsunami threat has been issued to the Australian mainland, islands or territories, the country's Bureau of Meteorology said in a statement.
