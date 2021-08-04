Rare bid to repeal war resolution advanced by U.S. Senate committee

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Schumer during news conference urging action on climate change at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Zengerle
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed legislation on Wednesday that would repeal congressional authorizations for past wars with Iraq, a significant step in lawmakers' effort to wrest back the power to declare war from the White House.

The 20-member panel backed the measure by voice vote with support from members of both parties, although at least seven Republicans asked to be recorded as "no" votes.

The committee's action sent the joint resolution to the full Senate, where it is strongly supported by Democrats and backers say it is expected to garner enough Republican support to win the 60 votes needed for passage.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he planned a vote this year. "The Iraq War has been over for nearly a decade. An authorization passed in 2002 is no longer necessary in 2021," Schumer said as he opened the Senate on Wednesday.

The legislation would repeal Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMFs) passed in 1991 and 2002 for wars against Iraq under Saddam Hussein. Proponents of repeal argued that Iraq's current government should be treated as a U.S. partner, not an enemy.

The House of Representatives backed repeal in June.

President Joe Biden's administration supports the repeal, which is moving through Congress as opinion polls show Americans are weary of years of "forever wars" in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere against militant groups. [L1N2PA19E]

Opponents said repeal would send a message of weakness in a volatile region. "I really believe that it would be a bad message to send... that we're backing away from this," said Senator Jim Risch, the top Foreign Relations Republican.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, a leader of the repeal effort, listed 10 reasons to vote yes. Among others, he called repeal a step toward Congress taking seriously "its most solemn responsibility" to send troops into combat, and prevent serious abuses in the future.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate panel OK’s Iraq war authorization repeal

    The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a measure Wednesday to repeal the 2002 and 1991 Iraq war authorizations, a further step toward curbing presidential war-making powers.

  • Biden WH pushes to repeal Iraq war authorization

    The Biden administration is encouraging the Senate to repeal an Iraq war authorization crafted when Saddam Hussein was still alive, rejecting Republican arguments it would further signal Iran that the U.S. is retreating from the Middle East. (Aug. 3)

  • Biden Admin Issues Eviction Moratorium for Areas with High COVID Transmission

    The Biden administration will announce a new targeted moratorium on housing evictions, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

  • No. 2 US diplomat says Iraq war authorization ‘should be repealed’

    U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday that the Biden administration supports repeal of the war authorization Congress provided in 2002 to invade Iraq, teeing up action in the Senate on Wednesday.

  • Trump’s lawyers seek to block House committees from obtaining tax returns

    Filing follows reversal by Justice Department

  • U.S. services sector growth accelerates despite supply constraints

    A measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high in July, boosted by the shift in spending to services from goods, but businesses continued to pay higher prices for inputs because of supply constraints. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday also showed a rebound in a gauge of services industry employment last month. The bounce back in the ISM services employment index followed a similar reading for the manufacturing sector.

  • Symphony orchestra fires flutist for spreading conspiracy theories

    The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra dismissed longtime flutist Emily Skala after controversial social media posts by her on COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

  • China's minors able to buy e-cigarettes despite ban - state media

    Chinese state media on Wednesday reported that many minors are able to purchase e-cigarettes in the country despite a ban on sales to under-18s and cited a child-protection expert as saying a tougher crackdown was needed. E-cigarettes can be used as a way to quit smoking tobacco but they also contain addictive nicotine. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a report last month they "may act as a 'gateway' to tobacco consumption" for young people.

  • White House unlikely to call House lawmakers back to extend eviction moratorium, Psaki says

    The White House dismissed the idea of bringing lawmakers back from their summer recess to pass an extension of the federal eviction moratorium for renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Walgreens sees surge in U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks

    Vaccine administration rose more than 30% in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas in the past few weeks, the company said. Walgreens, among the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, said in June it expects to administer 28 million vaccines this year.

  • How to chop remodeling costs when wood prices are high

    Wood costs have skyrocketed over the last year, leaving would-be home renovators to choose between waiting in price purgatory or moving forward and possibly overpaying. Lumber mills incorrectly predicted that the housing market would crumble under the weight of the pandemic rather than boom as it did, says David Logan, senior economist with the National Association of Home Builders . As of mid-July, lumber prices dropped to only double their spring 2020 levels, but whether the decline will continue and when lower prices will reach homeowners isn’t yet clear, Logan says.

  • Russia blocks online art community DeviantArt for not deleting content

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has blocked DeviantArt, an online community for artists and designers that is popular with Russians, over its failure to remove prohibited content, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday. DeviantArt is an online community based in Los Angeles for artists and designers with more than 60 million registered users. Neither DeviantArt nor its parent company, Israel-based Wix.com, were immediately available to comment.

  • Arkansas governor says he regrets banning mask mandates: "I wish that it had not become law"

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he regrets signing a bill into law that banned local mask mandates in the state. State of play: Hutchinson has called on the state legislature to amend the law to let school districts decide whether to require face coverings when they return to in-person learning this fall.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "There is no state wide mask mandate. I'm not in favor of a statewide mask mandate," Hutchi

  • De Blasio: Cuomo defense 'ridiculous'

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the defense put forward by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to justify his actions with women as culturally ok is 'ridiculous.' (Aug. 4)

  • More Inside a Fantastical Amsterdam Penthouse Full of Whimsy

    Thanks to the avant-garde antics of design wonder Job Smeets, the home of Viktor & Rolf's Rolf Snoeren puts a smile on his face from morning to night Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Israeli airline El Al to carry out mid-flight COVID test trial

    Passengers on an El Al flight from New York to Tel Aviv will be tested for the coronavirus on the plane itself or before boarding on Thursday to speed up procedures upon arrival in Israel, where infections are on the rise. The Israeli airline announced the plan a day after Israel said travellers from the United States, like those from many other countries, would have to self-isolate for at least a week after landing at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport. Israel hopes the new restriction will slow the spread of COVID-19 and discourage Israelis - foreign tourism to Israel is still largely banned - from flying abroad and risking higher exposure to the Delta variant that is fueling a surge of infections worldwide.

  • Devin Williams

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Conservative Ken Buck defies GOP leadership in charge against Big Tech

    Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has transformed himself from a free-market evangelist to a crusader against tech monopolies.

  • 'Princess Diana reincarnated?': Toddler strangely speaks with 'fully' British accent

    A toddler has gone viral for her mysterious accent, and TikTok is wondering if it could be a case of reincarnation. When mom and TikToker Dom (@cultofdom) posted the footage of her daughter speaking in a British accent, she gained over 10 million views and thousands of comments. While many viewers simply think the toddler's accent is cute, others are asking if it could be evidence of a past life. As Dom explains in the video, her 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, is fully American. Neither of her parents are British; in fact, her father is actually Japanese. Despite this, Hazel speaks in a "fully British accent at all times," as Dom says. TikTokers were shocked by the toddler's adorable accent and ran to Dom's comment section to share their reactions and thoughts. "She’s more British than me, and I’m actually British!" one user laughed. "It makes you wonder if she was British in a past life," another user proposed. No matter where little Hazel's accent comes from one thing is certain: you never know what is going to come out of kids' mouths next

  • Barack Obama 'Scaling Back' 60th Birthday Bash amid COVID Surge, New Protocols and Criticism

    "The President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," a spokeswoman says, citing "the new spread of the Delta variant"