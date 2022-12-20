Rare black poplar trees planted in Cheshire's Weaver valley

A dozen rare native black poplar trees have been planted in Cheshire, in a bid to help preserve the species.

They were planted along the River Weaver Navigation, Northwich, by the Canal & River Trust and Chester Zoo.

Land management changes and less need for traditional timber mean fewer have been planted, the trust said.

Ecologist Sara Kirk said the area's "mosaic of woodland and wetland habitats" was ideal "to kickstart the regeneration of these wonderful trees".

Only about 370 true black poplar trees have been recorded growing in Cheshire since 1990 and they are mostly mature trees which are gradually being lost through old age, the trust said.

The threat of the species being hybridised by other poplar varieties or disappearing completely inspired Chester Zoo to initiate a special conservation project to propagate true Cheshire black poplar cuttings to ensure the native tree's survival.

Ms Kirk said: "True black poplars need very specific conditions to reproduce naturally. Their seeds are short-lived, and male and female trees need to be sited close to each other, with fertilised seeds falling on damp ground.

"They are great for biodiversity and provide a fantastic natural home for moths, bees, birds and butterflies."

