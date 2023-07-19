Rare black-winged kite spotted in Norfolk Broads

It is only the second recorded sighting of a black-winged kite in the United Kingdom (library image)

A rare bird has been spotted in the UK for only the second time on record.

The black-winged kite was seen at Hickling Broad and Marshes, Norfolk, on Tuesday, Norfolk Wildlife Trust said.

The species is primarily found in sub-Saharan Africa and tropical Asia, although they are also established in Spain, Portugal and France.

The sighting comes after the bird was first recorded in the UK near Newtown, Powys, in April. But it is not known if it is the same bird seen in Norfolk.

Robert Morgan, from Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said the Hickling reserve had seen a "rush of visitors" since the sighting was announced.

He said: "It is incredible that a non-migratory bird of prey that has spread from north Africa into Europe has now turned up in Norfolk - and even more special that it has chosen to show at Hickling."

