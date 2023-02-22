Rare blizzard warning issued near Los Angeles: California weather updates

Blizzards and winter weather are overtaking parts of southern California, a region most known for its inviting weather.

Snow and freezing temperatures are expected throughout much of the state over the next few days, with advisories in effect in the Bay Area near San Francisco and further north through to the state line, according to the National Weather Service.

Californians join the more than 23 million Americans under winter storm warnings and 42.4 million people across the country under winter weather advisories this week, according to NWS.

Here’s what you need to know about California’s winter weather.

Blizzard warnings in the mountains over Los Angeles

Los Angeles and Ventura County residents living in mountains above the city of Los Angeles were advised to travel only for emergencies Wednesday morning as the area expected wind gusts up to 75 mph to whip in heavy snow and virtually eliminate any visibility. The blizzard and winter storm warnings, in effect until Saturday afternoon morning, said 2 to 7 feet of snow was expected to accumulate by Saturday night, with up to 12 inches at higher elevations.

Some areas also expected rains on Thursday and Friday. Blizzard warnings for the area are rare. The Los Angeles NWS said Wednesday was the first time it issued a blizzard warning since its current automated alert system was introduced in 2006.

Winter weather and winter storm advisories were also in effect for San Bernardino and Riverside counties further inland from Los Angeles, and for parts of San Diego county further south.

Freeze warning in San Francisco Bay area

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees were expected in some parts of the Bay Area along with wind gusts up to 35 mph, the NWS said.

Freeze warnings were expected to remain in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Residents were advised to move vulnerable plants and pets indoors to protect them from the freezing temperatures, and to prevent any outdoor pipes from bursting by draining them.

Most of Northern California under severe weather advisories

Eureka, Redding, Chico and other communities in northern California were all under winter storm, winter weather watches or advisories Wednesday.

NWS said all of northwestern California expected hail and light to heavy snow from Tuesday night through Thursday.

