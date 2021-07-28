AstraZeneca second dose doesn't raise risk of rare blood clots - study

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp
·2 min read

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot did not increase the instances of rare blood clots with low platelets in people after the second dose, a study showed on Wednesday, potentially easing some worries over the vaccine's side-effects.

Data published in the Lancet medical journal found that the estimated rate of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after the second dose of the vaccine was 2.3 per million in those inoculated, comparable to the typical rate seen in those who have not been vaccinated, AstraZeneca said https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/astraz/media-centre/press-releases/2021/vaxzevria-showed-no-increased-incidence-of-thrombosis-with-thrombocytopenia-after-second-dose.html.

That rate was 8.1 after the first dose, it added.

The research, led and funded by AstraZeneca, evaluated reported cases occurring within 14 days of administration of the first or second dose as of April 30, using the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's global safety database.

"Unless TTS was identified after the first dose, these results support the administration of the two-dose schedule of Vaxzevria, as indicated, to help provide protection against COVID-19 including against rising variants of concern," said AstraZeneca senior executive Mene Pangalos.

AstraZeneca's shot, invented by Oxford University, has fallen behind in the vaccine race after several blows, including production delays, a lawsuit and possible links to some rare, but severe side-effects, including TTS, that are being probed by regulators.

The EU drug regulator has been looking into cases of TTS since March and has found a possible link to Vaxzevria, and to Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. It has, however, maintained that overall benefits of both the vaccines outweigh any risks posed by them.

A total of 316 cases of TTS were recorded in adults who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Economic Area, authorities had said on May 28.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken talking to top Indian officials to strengthen ties

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was talking with top Indian officials Wednesday in meetings that are expected to deepen ties between the important allies that are both rivals to a rising China. Blinken and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were likely to discuss strengthening Indo-Pacific engagement, seen as a counter to China, as well as New Delhi’s recent human rights record and issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The U.S. and India are part of the Quad regional alliance that also includes Japan and Australia and helps deal with China’s growing economic and military strength.

  • U.S. to ship 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nigeria, 5.66 million to South Africa

    The U.S. government on Wednesday will ship nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to two of the most populous African countries - Nigeria and South Africa - as the continent battles a third wave of infections, White House officials said. Four million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will go to Nigeria and 5.66 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to South Africa, the officials said.

  • Legal wrangles hold up U.S. vaccine donations to India

    Two months after India dropped local-trial rules for COVID-19 vaccines approved by developed countries, not a single dose has arrived as New Delhi dithers over legal protection sought by companies like Pfizer and Moderna. The United States has in recent weeks donated millions of vaccine doses to countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan and South Korea. Supplies to India, however, are stuck pending conclusion of some "legal requirements", according to the global COVAX vaccine platform through which such doses are routed.

  • UK's Johnson keen for U.S. travellers as hopes rise for easing restrictions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants U.S. citizens to come to England "freely" and he was talking to the United States about a travel corridor, LBC radio reported on Wednesday. Britain has stuck to strict COVID-19 travel rules which airline bosses have blamed for the country falling behind the European Union in attracting tourists. Johnson's comments to LBC follow multiple reports that he is set to exempt double-vaccinated visitors from the EU and the United States from quarantine in the coming days.

  • Exclusive-North, South Korea in talks over summit, reopening liaison office - sources

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North and South Korea are in talks to reopen a joint liaison office that Pyongyang demolished last year and hold a summit as part of efforts to restore relations, three South Korean government sources with knowledge of the matter said. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been exploring ways to improve strained ties by exchanging multiple letters since April, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to diplomatic sensitivity. Inter-Korean talks could also help restart stalled negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington aimed at dismantling the North's nuclear and missile programmes in return for sanctions relief.

  • Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

    The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has fully vaccinated 90% of its eligible adult population within just seven days, its health ministry said Tuesday. The tiny country, wedged between India and China and home to nearly 800,000 people, began giving out second doses on July 20 in a mass drive that has been hailed by UNICEF as “arguably the fastest vaccination campaign to be executed during a pandemic.” In April, Bhutan grabbed headlines when its government said it had inoculated around the same percentage of eligible adults with the first dose in under two weeks after India donated 550,000 shots of AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Newsom vows California will have the 'strongest vaccine verification system in the US' as mandate is announced

    California state employees and all healthcare workers must soon get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

  • Texas acid leak: Two dead and seven injured in incident at chemicals factory in La Porte

    LyondellBasell said all personnel have been accounted for and the leak is stopped

  • German Platform Company On The Brink Of Revolutionizing Cannabinoid Market

    SynBiotic SE is set to release the world’s first cannabidiol (CBD) replacement extract without hemp, which will be called CBPlus. The alternative CBD extract contains cannabinoids and terpenes that are not extracted from hemp. This will revolutionize the market for cannabinoids by opening up many new opportunities around the world. “Preparations for the product launch are nearing completion. This makes us the first company in this sector worldwide to offer a real alternative to conventional CBD

  • Here's Why the Bad News About the Pfizer Vaccine Isn't So Bad

    When we think of the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) coronavirus vaccine, we think of strong performance. The company wowed the global health community when it reported overall efficacy of more than 90% in six-month follow up of its phase 3 clinical trial. Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 86 million Americans and is the leading vaccine provider in other countries too -- such as Israel.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Penny stocks are a study in contrasts. They’re equities whose share price stands below $5, and that low price opens up a wide field of possibilities. Chief among these are the ultra-low cost of entry, combined with triple-digit upside potentials. These are stocks that truly can jump sky-high when conditions are right. But penny investors had better be risk tolerant, because these stocks also offer a range of possible downsides. First, there’s that ultra-low cost of entry; it raises the question,

  • Biogen pulled Aduhelm paper after JAMA demanded edits

    Biogen recently submitted a paper to JAMA, a top medical research journal, that analyzed results from the clinical trials of its new Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. However, Biogen later withdrew the paper because JAMA considered rejecting it unless edits were made, according to two sources familiar with the matter.Why it matters: The FDA's decision to approve Aduhelm has been mired in controversy; experts say there simply isn't strong enough data to show the drug works. And it appears medical journa

  • People with allergic reaction to mRNA vaccines can get 2nd dose; Delta viral load over 1,000 times higher

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Most people with allergic reactions to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine from either Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna can safely receive the second dose, a new study shows. The rates of allergic reactions to these vaccines have been reported to be as high as 2%, with anaphylaxis, the most serious kind, occurring in up to 2.5 of every 10,000 vaccine recipients, the researchers said.

  • Cassava Looks to Extend Breakneck Rally on Alzheimer’s Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Another double-digit share price rally could be in store for Cassava Sciences Inc. over the next month, as the biotech vies with retail trading favorites AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and GameStop Corp. to be the year’s top-performing stock in the Russell 3000.In the run-up to the big reveal from a mid-stage study, the 23-year old drug developer has sprinted more than 1,700% this year. On July 29, Cassava is expected to present safety and cognition data from about 50 people with

  • Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts COVID antibody level - study

    A mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca and then a Pfizer COVID-19 shot boosted neutralizing antibody levels by six times compared with two AstraZeneca doses, a study from South Korea showed. The study involved 499 medical workers - 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots. All showed neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the result of the mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Bounce Back

    The market hasn't been kind to these two drugmakers, but both have a chance to turn things around.

  • India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags

    India will miss a target to administer over a half billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the month as Bharat Biotech - maker of its only approved homegrown shot - struggles to boost output, an analysis of government data showed on Monday. India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far distributed some 430 million doses - more than any country except China, but less than many countries relative to its population. The government said in May it would make 516 million shots available by the end of July.

  • FDA says its 'working as quickly as possible' to review for full approval of vaccines

    As pressure grows for the Food and Drug Administration to give full approval for the vaccine, a move that could drive up vaccinations by allowing vaccine mandates in places such as the military and schools, the agency told ABC News on Monday that reviewing the vaccines is among its "highest priorities." "The FDA recognizes that vaccines are key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and is working as quickly as possible to review applications for full approval," FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt said in a statement. The argument is that the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, and full FDA approval could increase Americans' confidence in the vaccines at a time when the country is teetering dangerously at just 50% full vaccination while up against the fast-spreading delta variant.

  • Moderna may expand pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trial

    The drug maker plans to expand the size of its trial to look for "rarer events" of side effects.