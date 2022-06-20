Rare Cobra R Selling At Second Annual Brian Wedding Collection Auction This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

1993 Ford Mustang Fox Body SVT Cobra R is one of just 107.

Ford's Mustang Fox Body is a model most notably recognized for its outstanding performance and potential for track versatility. Some models have lots of power and focus on straight-line speed, while others play to the Mustang's strengths in handling. Whether you like muscle, pony, or sports cars, the Mustang could honestly fit any definition. That's because the Foxbody is one of the most versatile platforms available on the classic car market, and now you have the chance to get your hands on a rare example with performance and style to match. So what is this incredible 1990s pony car that poses such a great opportunity for any automotive enthusiast passionate about speed?

The vehicle in question is a stunning 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R which perfectly fits the motto of the Foxbody platform. Some of you might already know it, but essentially the Foxbody is heralded as the perfect beginner pony car for any American automotive enthusiast with a taste for racing. Eventually, as these vehicles began to age, the herd began to thin until finding a good-condition example that hadn't already been modified to hell and back became difficult. With that in mind, clean standards have become pretty valuable, and this car is no exception as it is an even rarer model highly coveted by Mustang enthusiasts everywhere.

Under the hood, you'll find a 5.0-liter V8 engine with a big reputation in the automotive community for its high output. In addition, this particular car is one of only 107 Mustangs made in these specifications, making it incredibly rare and hard to find in today's market. Without a doubt, this substantially positively impacts the Fox Body's value, which is yet another significant aspect of this pony car. Finally, that powertrain is backed by a five-speed manual transmission which makes driving an enjoyable experience. With just 647 miles on the odometer, this pony car should be considered for your next automotive purchase.

This rare Mustang and many other classic and collector vehicles will be sold at The 2ND Annual Brian Wedding Collection Auction presented by FREIJE AUCTIONEERS- JUNE 24-25TH @ 9 AM CDT. Visit here for more information





