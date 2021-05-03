Rare coin dropped by first English settlers to US found in Maryland fort excavation

Josie Ensor
·2 min read
One of the first colonial settlements at St Mary&#39;s City, Maryland. 70 miles south of Washington DC.
One of the first colonial settlements at St Mary's City, Maryland. 70 miles south of Washington DC.

Archaeologists in Maryland have dug up a rare English coin they believe could have been dropped by one of the original colonists to America in 1634.

The silver shilling, bearing the image of King Charles I, was discovered during an excavation at the site of an old fort in the city of St. Mary’s.

The shilling has a maker’s mark on both sides, indicating it was struck in the royal mint in the Tower of London about 1633 or 1634, chief project archaeologist Travis Parno said.

The reverse side of the coin shows a coat of arms and the Latin motto “Christo Auspice Regno” - I Reign Under the Auspices of Christ.

A 300-year old silver English shilling It was found during the current dig at the colonial fort at St. Mary&#39;s, Maryland.&#xa0; - Historic St. Mary&#39;s City
A 300-year old silver English shilling It was found during the current dig at the colonial fort at St. Mary's, Maryland. - Historic St. Mary's City

“I joked with my team when we started excavating, ‘if you could find me a coin that has 1634 on the front, that would be great,’” said Mr Parno, the director of research and collection with Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC).

He believes it was likely to have been carried by one of the original 150 colonists who arrived at St. Mary’s on two ships, the Ark and the Dove, in March of that year.

“We don’t find a lot of coinage,” Mr Parno said, adding the shilling would not have been of great monetary value at the time. “We don’t have any shilling that matches this one exactly. To find one that’s that early is a unique thing for us. It was quite a revelation.”

The discovery of the fort, which is one of the earliest colonial settlements in Maryland, in late 2019 marked the end of a nearly 90-year search for the site.

British archaeologist discovers long-lost 17th-century North American fort,&#xa0;
British archaeologist discovers long-lost 17th-century North American fort,

Mr Parno said the coin, and other artefacts, help build up a picture of early settler life and also provide a lens for examining the colonists’ relationship with the indigenous people, who had lived on the land for thousands of years.

“We want to really use archaeology to amplify these stories of what those relationships were like,” Mr Parno said in a press conference alongside Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “What the positive moments of diplomacy and trade were, but also what the negative moments were of encroachment and violence and duplicitousness.”

Another object to be found was a “tinkling cone”, a small piece of flattened and rolled copper that would have been traditionally strung on a leather cord and worn by indigenous people.

According to Mr Parno, tinkling cones were likely produced by the colonists and traded with the indigenous people.

