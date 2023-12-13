Rare coins worth $4,000 dropped into Salvation Army red kettles in St. Clair Shores

After donations of two rare gold coins worth more than $4,000, The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is closer to reaching its fundraising goal for the 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

According to a news release, two South African gold Krugerrand coins were recently dropped in red kettles at different Kroger locations in St. Clair Shores in recent days. The first donation took place Friday at the Kroger located at 22801 Harper Ave.

A rare gold coin, a South African Krugerrand, donated at a Kroger in St. Clair Shores, helps to support The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit's 2023 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

Another Krugerrand coin was donated on Monday for the 11th consecutive year at the St. Clair Shores Kroger located at 23191 Marter Road.

A rare gold coin, a South African Krugerrand, donated at a Kroger in St. Clair Shores.

According to Monex, the Krugerrand has an estimated value of $2,031. The two coin donations will help The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit reach its fundraising goal of $7.9 million for the campaign.

