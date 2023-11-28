Rare Colt revolver made in Paterson expected to be sold at auction for more than $250,000

A relic from Paterson's early days as a diversified industrial powerhouse is expected to be sold for more than $250,000 next month.

The rare Colt "Paterson" revolver will likely be far and away the highest-priced item at a Dec. 6-8 auction featuring more than 1,150 firearms and military relics, according to Morphy Auctions, which is hosting the event in Denver, Pennsylvania.

Made between 1837 and 1840, the revolver was one of the early Colt pistols made at the former Patent Arms Manufacturing Co. on the banks of the Passaic River.

The Colt "Paterson" revolver expected to be sold for more than $250,000 in a Dec. 2023 auction comes in a presentation case that ties it to a New Jersey legislator and an attorney for Samuel Colt.

Opened in 1836 and closed in early 1842, the factory made a few of Samuel Colt's now ubiquitous revolvers. Inspired by a ship's wheel, Colt's pistols incorporated a mechanically rotating and locking cylinder enabling them to fire multiple rounds. The design was patented in the U.S. in February 1836, when Colt was just 22.

Though it became a popular, time-honored design — Colt's famous "Python" branded .357 Magnum handguns fetch about $1,500 today — the revolver took a while to catch on. It saw limited use early on and garnered few backers in the military due to its use of percussion caps, according to U.S. Army reports. Reliability and safety concerns also proved problematic, according to an 1841 report written by Army Ordnance Capt. Alfred Mordecai.

It was not until after orders from the military for revolving firearms for the U.S. Navy arrived ahead of and during the Mexican War that Colt was able to reestablish a presence in the market. He traded New Jersey for Connecticut, where he would build new factories and his brand would gain worldwide renown for ornate specialty firearms.

A Colt "Paterson" revolver made in the New Jersey city bearing its name between 1837 and 1840 is expected to be sold for more than $250,000 in a Dec. 2023 auction.

The "Paterson" pistol up for auction is believed to be just one of about 850 No. 2 and No. 3 belt model revolvers manufactured by Patent Arms Manufacturing Co. between 1837 and 1840. Now owned by collector Jim Watson of Scottsdale, Arizona, it was allegedly initially in the hands of Andrew Parsons, a minority shareholder in Patent Arms, the first cashier of Paterson Bank and the New Jersey legislator who named Passaic County.

A signatory of the 1844 New Jersey State Constitution, Parsons represented Essex in the state Legislature before the creation of Passaic County from portions of Bergen and Essex counties in 1837. He first pitched a "County of Passaic" to legislators in March 1835 to appease local clamor for a county centered on the growing city of Paterson and to soothe southern legislators wary of "Paterson County" as a rising political force, county records show.

Parsons' proposal initially failed, but he brought it back in February 1837 as the vice president of the New Jersey Legislative Council. It passed alongside a proposal from southern legislators seeking to retain balance in New Jersey politics that established Atlantic County.

The Colt percussion revolver was in Parsons' care for only a short while, however, as its provenance claims he gave it to William Watson. Watson, a New York-based attorney, defended Colt in legal disputes with John Ehlers, Patent Arms' treasurer and majority shareholder. Cased with original accessories and a spare cylinder, the five-shot revolver has an octagonal barrel with a roll-stamped inscription denoting its North Jersey origins.

A Colt "Paterson" revolver up for auction in Dec. 2023 features a roll-stamped inscription denoting its North Jersey origins.

The reason for the pistol's presentation to Watson remains unknown, according to auction house officials. Some provenance accompanying the revolver claims it may have been given to Watson as payment or to secure good favor. An alternative theory suggests it may have been a gift recognizing Watson's support for Colt. Regardless of the reason, auction house officials expect the revolver's final bid to land between $250,000 and $350,000. Early online bidding started at $130,000.

A similar Paterson belt model revolver with case and accessories is on display at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City.

