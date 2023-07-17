Rare cougar sighting at Oregon beach destination prompts weekend closure

Officials closed off the area around Haystack Rock due to a cougar on the rock.

A popular tourist spot on the Oregon Coast had to close during the weekend after a cougar sighting.

A cougar climbed Haystack Rock, a 235-foot seat stack in Cannon Beach, Oregon, and stayed there prompting a closure of the beach around the area Sunday, police said in a Facebook post. Multiple agencies on the scene worked "to ensure public safety and the welfare of the animal."

As of Monday, the cougar apparently left the premises, allowing for a likely reopening of the recreation area.

Police said Monday morning that wildlife officials observed tracks from the animal leading away from Haystack Rock.

"The Coast Guard just flew the area and did not see any signs that the Cougar was still on the rock," police said. "Please remain vigilant of your surroundings, Cougars and Bears appear to be getting more comfortable in town."

Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis said the sighting at Haystack rock was rare, according local station KPTV.

“Nobody’s heard of it but if you think about it, [the cougar] might go there every night because he can get in there in the dark and hunt, there’s a lot of food there,” St. Denis told the station. “If he leaves in the dark, no one’s going to see him. It’s the only time we’ve found a mountain lion going up into the rock in the morning.”

How many cougars are in Oregon?

There were about 6,600 cougars in the state in 2020, according to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department. Most of these mountain lions are found northeast of the state and the southwest Cascade Mountains.

The agency said encounters and sightings are rare and that coyotes, bobcats and dogs are often mistaken for cougars.

"A cougar can be identified by its large size, cat-like appearance, consistent tan or tawny body color, and long tail," the agency said.

— USA TODAY reporter Anthony Robledo contributed

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Cougar sighting at Oregon tourist spot prompts Cannon Beach closure